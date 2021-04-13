COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington baseball team delivered with 18 hits en route to a 28-1 win over Attica on Tuesday.
Wyatt Martin had five RBIs for the Trojans, while Conlan Moore had three RBIs, Dane Gerling had two RBIs and winning pitcher Brooks Nicely, Kolten Haymaker, Edan Lazzell, Levin Marcinko, Neil Ellmore, Jackson Kindell, Jordan Inman, Michael Jones, Austin Wallace, Aidan Holmes, Tanner Schaeffer, Gage Pearman and Shea Springer each had one RBI.
Nicely pitched three innings and had six strikeouts to get the win for the Trojans.
PREP BASEBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 28, Attica 1
Attica`100`00`—`1`3`7
Covington`27(11)`8x`—`28`18`0
WP — Brooks Nicely. LP — Davis. Two or more hits — C: Nicely 3, Conlan Moore, Wyatt Martin, Dane Gerling, Aidan Holmes, Gage Pearman. 2B — C: Martin 2, Karver Fye, Nicely, Pearman, Holmes. 3B — C: Moore. HR — A: Squirek. RBIs — A: Squirek C: Martin 5, Moore 3, Gerling 2, Nicely, Kolten Haymaker, Edan Lazzell, Levin Marcinko, Neil Ellmore, Jackson Kindell, Jordan Inman, Michael Jones, Austin Wallace, Aidan Holms, Tanner Schaeffer, Gage Pearman, Shea Springer.
