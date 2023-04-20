COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington baseball team tied the game in the fourth, but both the Trojans and Milford could not get the game finished and settled for a 2-2 tie.
Conlan Moore had a solo home run and Dane Gerling had a RBI for Covington, while Chase Clutteur and Max Cook each had an RBI and Adin Portwood had two hits for Milford.
The Trojans will play West Lafayette on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Covington
Milford 2, Covington 2
Milford`200`00`— `2 `2` 1
Covington`100`10`—`2`5`1
Two or more hits — M: Adin Portwood. 2B — M: Portwood C: Karver Fye. HR — C: Conlan Moore. RBIs — M: Chase Clutteur, Max Cook C: Moore, Dane Gerling.
