COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington baseball team tried to rally late but could not get over the hump as they lost to Southmont 3-2 on Tuesday.
Trace Hammer had two hits and an RBI for Covington, while Conlan Moore had three hits and Dane Gerling had seven strikeouts on the mound in the losing effort.
PREP BASEBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Southmont 3, Covington 2
Southmont`201`000`0`— `3`12`1
Covington`000`002`0`—`2`9`0
WP — Nick Scott. LP — Dane Gerling. Two or more hits — S: Mason Hall, Scott, Chayce Howel, Trip Ward C: Conlan Moore 3, Trace Hammer. 2B — S: Scott, Hall C: Karver Fye, Gage Pearman, Hammer, Moore. RBIs — S: Hall 2, Howel C: Hammer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.