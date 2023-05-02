COVINGTON, Ind. — In a game with strong pitching, it was fielding that determined the win for the Covington baseball team.
An error in the sixth inning brought in the only run of the game as the Trojans beat Seeger 1-0.
Kyven Hill and Gage Pearman each had a hit fo Covington, while Cian Moore scored in the sixth on an error by Seeger pitcher Jake Pluimer.
Peyton Reynolds had two hits for Seeger, while Noah Stephen and Pluimer each had a hit.
Pluimer had 10 strikeouts and gave up only two hits, while Dane Gerling got the win for Covington with five strikeouts and only gave up four hits.
Both teams will se each other again on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 1, Seeger 0
Seeger`000`000`0`— `0 `4` 3
Covington`000`001`x`—`1`2`0
WP — Dane Gerling LP — Luke Pluimer. Two or more hits — S: Peyton Reynolds.
