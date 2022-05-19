COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington baseball team only had three hits as it lost to Terre Haute North 10-0 on Thursday.
Harden Knapp had two hits for the Trojans.
Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 11:59 pm
