GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but lost the lead later in the inning and the game in a 7-3 loss to Greencastle on Thursday.
Conlan Moore had two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, who had four hits, but 10 errors in the loss, while Brooks Nicely had eight strikeouts on the mound in the defeat.
PREP BASEBALL
At Greencastle, Ind.
Greencastle 7, Covington 3
Covington`200`010`0`— `3`4`10
Greencastle`330`010`x`—`7`3`1
WP —Brody Whitaker. LP — Brooks Nicely. Two or more hits — C: Conlan Moore G: Grant Pettit. 2B — C: Gage Pearman G: Pettit. 3B — G: Keifer Wilson. RBIs — C: Moore 2 G: Wilson 2, Pettit.
