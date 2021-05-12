TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning, but could not hold on as they lost to Terre Haute South 7-2 on Tuesday.
Aidan Holmes had a RBI for the Trojans, while Dane Gerling had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Terre Haute South 7, Covington 2
Covington`010`001`0`—`2`7`3
THS`001`150`x`—`7`8`5
WP — Kylan. LP — Conlan Moore. Two or more hits — C: Dane Gerling THS: Tuckers. 2B — THS: Kade, Tucker. RBIs — C: Aidan Holmes THS: Jackson 2, Max, Ayden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.