TILTON — Hall of Famer Yogi Berra had some of the best one-liners about the game of baseball.
He famously once said “ninety percent of the game is half mental.’’
Friday’s non-conference contest between the Covington Trojans and the Danville Vikings embodied his message.
The Trojans rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Vikings 6-5 in eight innings at Gruber Park in Tilton.
“I liked that they show resiliency,’’ said Covington coach Scott Holycross. “At the end of the day, we came back and won because we fought and kept battling.’’
Senior Gage Pearman delivered the game-winning blow with a two-out single to left on Danville reliever Cameron Feurborn, brining home Shea Springer from third base.
“I had to get my head in the right mindset,’’ said Pearman, who went 4-for-5 with three singles and a two-run homer. “I don’t know what’s happened. I just started hitting the ball (Thursday) and it carried over to this game.’’
Pearman finished with four RBIs as he had an RBI single in the third, the two-run homer in the fifth and the game-winning run-scoring single in the eighth. He also scored the tying run in the top of the seventh as he scored on a throwing error with Conlan Moore stealing second base.
“I liked how we were playing small ball early in the season,’’ Holycross said. “We have a lot of senior leadership and our guys feed off of them.’’
The Trojans (1-2) had two bunt singles, a sacrifice bunt and a pair of infield singles in the contest, with all five of those plays leading to runs.
That wasn’t the case for the Vikings (1-8), who after scoring four times in the first inning left eight runners on base including five in scoring position.
“We started our with four runs and we put it into cruise control,’’ Danville coach Michael Dokey said. “I kept telling them that we had to make things happen, but we ended up putting more pressure on ourselves. You are not going to win leaving eight guys on base like we did tonight.
“We were playing on the smaller field today, and our guys were swinging for the fences instead of just making contact, moving the ball and putting it in play.’’
Dokey said he even tried to get his guys to bunt.
“I gave the signal one time and we didn’t do it,’’ he said. “I guess our guys don’t think the bunt is manly enough, but it’s a big part of the game.
“Covington bunted two or three times, got on base, moved the runners and scored.’’
Payton Young led the Danville offensive attack with two hits, including a two-run single in the first inning, while Feurborn had two hits and two runs scored for the Vikings.
Carson Schaeffer picked up the win for Covington, going three innings in relief, holding Danville to just 1 run on four hits. Karver Fye got the final three outs to pick up the save.
Feurborn took the loss for the Vikings as Jayden Gray started, striking out 12 in 5.1 innings.
