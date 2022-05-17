CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington baseball team scored three runs in the second and would go on to beat North Vermillion 7-1 on Tuesday.
Conlan Moore, Harden Knapp, Gage Pearman and Calvin Springer each had one RBI.
Aidan Hinchee had two hits for the Falcons.
PREP BASEBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Covington 7, North Vermillion 1
Covington`030`013`0`— `7 `7` 0
N. Vermillion`000`010`0`—`1`4`3
WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Brody Rice. Two or more hits — NV: Aidan Hinchee. 2B — NV: Hinchee, Jerome White 3B — C:Moore. RBIs — C: Moore, Gage Pearman, Harden Knapp., Calvin Springer
