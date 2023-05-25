LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team broke a 2-1 game with five runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to get a 12-2 win over North Vermillion in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional.
Conor Winn had three hits and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Gage Pearman and Dane Gerling each had two hits and two RBIs and Conlan Moore and Karver Fye each had one RBI. Fye got the win on the mound with 13 strikeouts and only allowed five hits.
Aiden Hinchee and Gavin Bean each had two hits for the Falcons, while Hinchee scored both of the team's runs.
The Trojans will advance to Monday's semifinals against Lafayette Central Catholic, who beat Attica 19-1 in the other sectional quarterfinal.
PREP BASEBALL
At Lafayette, Ind.
IHSAA Class 1A sectional quarterfinals
Covington 12, North Vermillion 2
N. Vermillion`000`101`— `2 `5` 3
Covington`200`055`—`12`10`1
WP — Karver Fye. LP — Noah Scott. Two or more hits — NV: Aiden Hinchee, Gavin Bean C: Conor Winn 3, Gage Pearman, Dane Gerling. 2B — C: Gerling. RBIs — C: Winn 3, Gerling 2, Pearman 2, Conlan Moore, Fye.
