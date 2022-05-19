HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team and Clifton Central were in a pitcher's duel in Thursday's IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
In the end, the Comets were able to score a run in the second inning and got a 1-0 win.
Karson Stevenson had nine strikeouts in taking the loss for the Blue Devils, while Dawson Dodd had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
IHSA Class 1A regional
At Hoopeston
Clifton Central 1, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
C. Central`010`000`0`— `1 `4` 1
BHRA`000`000`x`—`0`3`3
WP — Shoven. LP — Karson Stevenson. Two or more hits — BHRA: Dawson Dodd. 2B — CC: Turner, Gifford. RBIs — CC: Krueger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.