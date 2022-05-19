BHRA logo

HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team and Clifton Central were in a pitcher's duel in Thursday's IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.

In the end, the Comets were able to score a run in the second inning and got a 1-0 win.

Karson Stevenson had nine strikeouts in taking the loss for the Blue Devils, while Dawson Dodd had two hits.

PREP BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A regional

At Hoopeston

Clifton Central 1, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0

C. Central`010`000`0`— `1 `4` 1

BHRA`000`000`x`—`0`3`3

WP — Shoven. LP — Karson Stevenson. Two or more hits — BHRA: Dawson Dodd. 2B — CC: Turner, Gifford. RBIs — CC: Krueger.

