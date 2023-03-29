RANTOUL — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team scored seven runs in the third inning and rolled to a 12-1 six-inning win over Rantoul on Wednesday.
Tuff Elson had three hits with five RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Amani Stanford had two hits and three RBIs and Chaz Dubois, Owen Miller and Enrique Rangel each had one RBI.
Caden Keleminic had eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for BHRA, who will face Fisher on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Rantoul
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Rantoul 1
BHRA`007`302`— `12 `7` 0
Rantoul`001`000`—`1`2`1
WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Jones. Two or more hits — BHRA: Tuff Elson 3, Amani Stanford. 2B — BHRA: Elson 2, Stanford. RBIs — BHRA: Elson 5, Stanford 3, Chaz Dubois, Owen Miller, Enrique Rangel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.