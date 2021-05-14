BROADLANDS — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team took a big lead and held on for a 12-8 win over Heritage on Friday.
The Blue Devils had a 8-0 lead after the first inning and had a 12-2 lead at one point before holding off the Hawks.
Rance Bryant had four hits and two RBIs for BHRA, while Tuff Elson hit a three-run home run, Dawson Dodd had three hits and two RBIs, Trenton Spicer had two RBIs and Anthony Jordan, Eric Watson and Weston Strawser each had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Broadlands
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Heritage 8
BHRA`803`100`0`—`12`11`2
Heritage`001`133`0`—`8`7`2
WP — Tuff Elson. LP — Cloudfield. Two or more hits — BHRA: Rance Bryant 4, Dawson Dodd 3 H: Chetham 3. 2B — BHRA: Bryant, Dodd, Brody Sexton H: Chetham 2. 3B — BHRA: Bryant HR — BHRA: Tuff Elson. H: Chetham. RBIs — BHRA: Elson 3, Bryant 2, Dodd 2, Trenton Spicer 2, Anthony Jordan, Eric Watson, Weston Strawser H: Howard 2, Chetham, Dawson, Zimmerman.
