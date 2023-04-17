BISMARCK — Down 2-1 after the first inning, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team scored five runs in the second and went on to beat Champaign Centennial 6-4 on Saturday.
Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois, Tuff Elson and Owen Miller each had one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Enrique Rangel had two hits.
The Blue Devils will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Champaign Centennial 4
Centennial`200`100`1`— `4 `6` 6
BHRA`150`000`x`—`6`5`2
WP — Chaz Dubois. LP — Ross. Two or more hits — C: Stonecipher BHRA: Enrique Rangel. 2B — C: Stonecipher. RBIs — C: Stonecipher, Brownfield BHRA: Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois, Tuff Elson, Owen Miller.
