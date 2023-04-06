CISSNA PARK — Tuff Elson had 10 strikeouts and gave up only one hit as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team beat Cissna Park 14-0 on Thursday.
Amani Stanford had three hits and three RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Chaz Dubois had two hits and two RBIs, Elson and Enrique Rangel each had two hits and a RBI, Jordan Johnson, Ethan Dubois, Owen Miller, Caden Keleminic and Owen Crawley each had one RBI.
The Blue Devils will host Maroa-Forsyth on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Cissna Park
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Cissna Park 0
BHRA`013`55`— `14 `14` 1
Cissna Park`000`00`—`0`1`3
WP — Tuff Elson. LP — Carley. Two or more hits — BHRA: Amani Stanford 3, Chaz Dubois, Elson, Enrique Rangel. 2B — BHRA: Jordan Johnson, Elson. 3B — BHRA: Stanford, Rangel. RBIs — BHRA: Stanford 3, Chaz Dubois 2, Johnson, Ethan Dubois, Elson, Owen Miller, Caden Keleminic, Owen Crawley, Rangel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.