BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team had 14 hits as the Blue Devils beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Caden Keleminic and Dane Dillion combined for a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts on the mound for the Blue Devils, while Chaz Dubois and Amani Stanford each had two hits and three RBIs, Jordan Johnson had three hits and a RBI, Keleminic had two hits and a RBI and Enrique Rangel, Cruz Dubois and Owen Miller each had one RBI.
Jackson Pratt took the loss on the mound for the Buffaloes, who will play Rantoul on Friday.
The Blue Devils will play Hoopeston Area on Monday to start a Class 2A regional.
PREP BASEBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`000`00`— `0 `0` 1
BHRA`542`3x`—`14`14`1
WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Jackson Pratt. Two or more hits — BHRA: Jordan Johnson 3, Chaz Dubois, Amani Stanford, Keleminic. 2B — BHRA: Karson Stevenson, Chaz Dubois, Stanford. 3B — BHRA: Johnson. RBIs — BHRA: Chaz Dubois 3, Stanford 3, Johnson, Enrique Rangel, Cruz Dubois, Owen Miller, Keleminic.
