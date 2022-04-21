FAIRBURY — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team took a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, but Prairie Central scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to get a 3-2 win on Thursday.
Dawson Dodd and Drake Nelson each had a RBI for the Blue Devils. Dodd had six strikeouts on the mound in the defeat.
BHRA will play Watseka on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Fairbury
Prairie Central 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2
BHRA`001`000`1`— `2 `3` 5
P. Central`000`100`2`—`3`6`0
WP — Rigsby. LP — Dawson Dodd. Two or more hits — PC: Nagel. RBIs — BHRA: Dodd, Drake Nelson PC: Nagel 2.
