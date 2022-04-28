CHAMPAIGN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team had the early lead against Champaign Centennial, but the Chargers scored five runs in the fifth to get the 8-6 on Thursday.
Owen Miller had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Garrett Huls had two hits and two RBIs, Tuff Elson had two hits and a RBI, Dane Dillon had a RBI, Dawson Dodd had two hits, Amani Stanford had three hits and Asa Ray added four hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Champaign
Champaign Centennial 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6
BHRA`000`320`1`— `6 `15` 1
Centennial`002`150`x`—`8`9`3
WP — Eli Schmitt. LP — Chaz Dubois. Two or more hits — BHRA: Asa Ray 4, Owen Miller 3, Amani Stanford 3, Garrett Huls, Dawson Dodd, Tuff Elson C: Brody Stonecipher, Adam Simmons, Haneef Eisermann. 2B — C: Simmons, TJ Easter. RBIs — BHRA: Huls 2, Miller 2, Elson, Dubois C: Easter. Stonecipher, Simmons, Braxton Gladney, Dontrae Warren, Eisermann.
