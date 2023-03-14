BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team started the season with a 7-0 loss to Champaign Central on Tuesday.
Tuff Elson and Caden Keleminic each had a hit for the Blue Devils, who will play St. Thomas More on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Bismarck
Champaign Central 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
Central`005`011`0`— `7 `6` 1
BHRA`000`000`0`—`0`2`3
WP —Crawford. LP — Karson Stevenson. Two or more hits — C: Hobbs. 2B — BHRA: Tuff Elson. 3B — C: Hobbs. RBIs — C: Cromton 2, Pipkins, Timmons.
