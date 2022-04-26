WESTVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team took the lead in the third inning and held on to beat Westville 8-7.
Drake Nelson had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Owen Miller had three hits and a RBI, Tuff Elson had a home run and Garrett Huls, Chaz Dubois and Enrique Rangel each had one RBI.
Kamden Maddox had two RBIs for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters and Landon Haurez each had two hits and a RBI and Drew Wichtowski had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Westville 7
BHRA`004`211`0`— `8 `12` 5
Westville`100`400`2`—`7`6`1
WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Zach Russell. Two or more hits — BHRA: Brake Nelson 3, Owen Miller 3 W: Ethan McMasters, Landen Haurez. 2B — BHRA: Nelson, Enrique Rangel, Miller W: Haurez. 3B — BHRA: Miller 2, Nelson, Chaz Dubois. W: McMasters, Haurez, Kamden Maddox. HR — BHRA: Tuff Elson. RBIs — BHRA: Nelson 2, Elson, Garrett Huls, Miller, Dubois, Rangel W: Maddox 2, Haurez, Drew Wichtowski, McMasters.
Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.
