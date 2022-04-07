BISMARCK — After being down 6-0 in the fourth inning, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team rallied to beat Seeger 7-6 on Thursday.
Drake Nelson drove in the game-winning RBI in the sixth inning, while Dawson Dodd tied the game earlier in the inning. Owen Miller had two RBIs, while Garrett Huls and Chaz Dubois each had one RBI.
Caleb Edwards had two hits with four RBIs for Seeger, while Christian Holland had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Seeger 6
Seeger`101`400`0`— `6 `6` 2
BHRA`000`502`x`—`7`10`3
WP — Chaz Dubois. LP — Nick Turner. Two or more hits — S: Noah Stephen, Caleb Edwards 2B — BHRA: Dubois, Drake Nelson. 3B — S: Edwards. RBIs — S: Edwards 4, Holland BHRA: Owen Miller 2, Dawson Dodd, Nelson, Garrett Huls, Dubois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.