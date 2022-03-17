GILMAN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin hit the road and got a 9-4 win over Iroquois West/Crescent-Iroquois on Thursday.
The Blue Devil pitching staff gave up only three hits with winner Tuff Elson getting eight strikeouts, Asa Ray getting two strikeouts and Dawson Dodd getting four strikeouts.
Elson and Amani Stanford each had two hits and a RBI and Dodd and Drake Nelson each had one RBI.
The Blue Devils will return home Friday to play Danville.
PREP BASEBALL
At Gilman
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9, Iroquois West/Crescent-Iroquois 4
BHRA`202`310`1`— `9 `8` 1
IWCI`000`004`0`—`4`3`6
WP — Tuff Elson. LP — Frank. Two or more hits — BHRA: Elson, Amani Stanford. 2B — IWCI: Frank. RBIs — AP: Dawson Dodd, Drake Nelson, Elson, Stanford IWCI: Pheifer, Hylbert, Meents, Martinez.
