PAXTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team scored the first run in the fifth inning of its first game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday.
But the Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and would go on to win 3-1.
Asa Ray had the lone RBI for the Blue Devils, while Owen Miller and Enrique Rangel each had two hits.
The Blue Devils will play St. Thomas More on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Paxton
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1
BHRA`000`010`0`— `1 `8` 0
PBL`000`030`x`—`3`7`0
WP — Ager. LP — Dane Dillon. Two or more hits — BHRA: Owen Miller, Enrique Rangel PBL: Busboom. 2B — BHRA: Dawson Dodd, Rangel PBL: Busboom, Johnson, Snelling. RBIs — BHRA: Asa Ray PBL: Snelling 3.
