BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team was down 4-0 early, but scored 11 runs in the second inning for a 18-9 win over Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
Dawson Dodd had three hits with a grand slam and four RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Drake Nelson had two doubles and three RBIs, Amani Stanford had two hits a two RBIs, Garrett Huls had two RBIs, Tuff Elson had two hits and a RBI and Dane Dillion had one RBI.
Derek Drayer had three hits with two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Ryker Small had two hits and two RBIs, Nick Hofer had three hits and a RBI and Wyatt Eisenmann had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Hoopeston Area 9
Hoopeston`040`320`0`— `9 `11` 10
BHRA`0(11)0`304`x`—`18`12`6
WP — Dane Dillion. LP — Josh Bradley. Two or more hits — HA: Nick Hofer 3, Derek Drayer 3, Ryker Small, Wyatt Eisenmann BHRA: Dawson Dodd 3, Drake Nelson, Amani Stanford, Tuff Elson. 2B — BHRA: Nelson 2. HR — BHRA: Dodd (GS). RBIs — HA: Drayer 2, Small 2, Hofer, Morgan BHRA: Dodd 4, Nelson 3, Stanford 2, Garrett Huls 2, Dillon, Elson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.