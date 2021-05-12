BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the first as they went on to beat Hoopeston Area 8-2 on Tuesday.
Trenton Spicer had two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Rance Bryant, Dawson Dodd, Anthony Jordan, Drake Nelson and Weston Strawser each had one RBI, Tuff Elson had three hits, Brody Sexton added two hits and Bryant had 10 strikeouts on the mound.
Grant Morgan, Ryker Small and Keygan Field each had two hits for the Cornjerkers.
PREP BASEBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Hoopeston Area 2
Hoopeston`000`200`0`—`2`7`2
BHRA`401`210`x`—`8`10`3
WP — Rance Bryant. LP — Ryker Small. Two or more hits — HA: Small, Grant Morgan, Keygan Field BHRA: Tuff Elson 3, Brody Sexton. 2B — BHRA: Trenton Spicer. 3B — BHRA: Weston Strawser. RBIs — HA: Hofer BHRA: Spicer 2, Bryant, Dawson Dodd, Anthony Jordan, Drake Nelson, Weston Strawser.
