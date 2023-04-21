WATSEKA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team scored at least a run in six of seven innings to get a 9-4 win on Friday against Watseka.
Cruz Dubois and Chaz Dubois each had two RBIs for the Blaue Devils, while Enrique Rangel, Owen Miller and Caden Keleminic each had an RBI and Armani Stanford had two hits.
Tuff Elson pitched four hitless innings to get the win for BHRA, who will play Iroquois West on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Watseka
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9, Watseka 4
BHRA`321`110`1`— `9 `7` 2
Watseka`000`000`4`—`4`3`7
WP — Tuff Elson. LP — Newell. Two or more hits — BHRA: Armani Stanford. 2B — BHRA: Caden Keleminic. 3B — W: Price. RBIs — BHRA: Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois 2, Enrique Rangel, Owen Miller, Keleminic W: Price 2, Morris, Ketchum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.