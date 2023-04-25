BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team had 18 hits in a 13-2 win over Prairie Central on Tuesday.
Tuff Elson had four hits with a home run and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Cruz Dubois and Karson Stevenson had two hits and two RBIs, winning pitcher Amani Stanford had two RBIs, Owen Miller, Caden Keleminic and Chaz Dubois each had two hits and one RBI, Enrique Rangel had two hits and Jordan Johnson had a RBI.
The Blue Devils will play Salt Fork on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13, Prairie Central 2
P. Central`002`000`— `2 `6` 0
BHRA`112`405`—`13`18`0
WP — Amani Stanford. LP — Hansen. Two or more hits — PC: Tredenick BHRA: Tuff Elson 4, Enrique Rangel, Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois, Owen Miller, Caden Keleminic, Karson Stevenson. 2B — PC: Tredenick BHRA: Stevenson, Rangel, Keleminic. 3B — BHRA: Chaz Dubois. HR — BHRA: Elson. RBIs — PC: Friedman, Palmore BHRA: Elson 2, Cruz Dubois 2, Stanford 2, Stevenson 2, Jordan Johnson, Chaz Dubois, Owen Miller, Keleminic.
