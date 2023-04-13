HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to beat Hoopeston Area 14-2 on Thursday.
Owen Miller had two hits and four RBIs for the Blue Devils, Chaz Dubois and Enrique Rangel each had two hits and two RBIs, Tuff Elson, Amani Stanford and Ethan Dubois each had two hits and one RBI and Karson Stevenson and Dane Dillion each had one RBI.
Ryker Small and Zach Huchel each had a hit for the Cornjerkers.
PREP BASEBALL
At Hoopeston
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Hoopeston Area 2
BHRA`(10)01`03`— `14 `12` 4
Hoopeston`000`20`—`2`2`5
WP — Amani Stanford. LP — Ethan Steiner. Two or more hits — BHRA: Chaz Dubois, Ethan Dubois, Tuff Elson, Amani Stanford, Enrique Rangel, Owen Miller 2B — BHRA: Miller HA: Zach Huchel. RBIs — BHRA: Miller 4, Chaz Dubois 2, Rangel 2, Ethan Dubois, Elson, Stanford, Karson Stevenson, Dane Dillon.
