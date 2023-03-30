FISHER — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team scored six runs in the first inning and went on to beat Fisher 11-1 on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Tuff Elson had 12 strikeouts in six innings with an RBI at the plate for the Blue Devils, while Caden Keleminic and Enrique Rangel each had two hits and two RBIs, Jordan Johnson and Ethan Dubois each had two RBIs and Chaz Dubois had two hits and a RBI.
The Blue Devils will play Oakwood on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Fisher
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Fisher 1
BHRA`600`030`2`— `11 `8` 0
Fisher`000`000`1`—`1`5`6
WP — Tuff Elson. LP — Chittick. Two or more hits — BHRA: Chaz Dubois, Caden Keleminic, Enrique Rangel F: Coulter. 2B — BHRA: Rangel, Keleminic. F: Todd. 3B — BHRA: Rangel. RBIs — BHRA: Jordan Johnson 2, Ethan Dubois 2, Keleminic 2, Rangel 2, Elson, Chaz Dubois F: Todd.
