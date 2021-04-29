BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team took a 7-5 loss to Champaign Central in its opener on Thursday.
Tuff Elson had two-run home run for the Blue Devils, while Dawson Dodd and Brody Dexton each had two hits and a RBI, Anthony Jordan had a RBI and Rance Bryant had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Bismarck
Champaign Central 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5
Central`201`003`1`— `7`12`0
BHRA`100`022`0`—`5`10`1
WP — Crompton. LP — Izaiah Lusk. Save — Dickerson. Two or more hits — C: Hall 3, Munroe, Dickerson, Cekander, Currey BHRA: Rance Bryant, Dawson Dodd, Brody Sexton. 2B — C: Hall, Dickerson, Cekander BHRA: Dodd, Sexton, Trenton Spicer 3B — C: Munroe. BHRA: Bryant. HR — BHRA: Tuff Elson. RBIs — C: Hall 2, Sickerson 2, Cekander BHRA: Elson 2, Dodd, Sexton, Jordan.
