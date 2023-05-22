CISSNA PARK — The Armstrong-Potomac baseball team took the lead early and held on to beat St. Anne on Saturday in an IHSA Class 1A regional championship game.
Ryan Edwards started the scoring when his grounder was able to bring in Kollin Asbury in the second inning. In the third, Asbury drove in Gavin Parkerson and came home on a Cain Buhr double. Landon Freeman came up and reached on an error that would bring home Buhr's pinchrunner Bowen Hesterberg.
Parkerson also reached on an error in the fourth, which drove in Edwards, and would go home on an single by Lane Morgan.
Parkerson would end the scoring for the Trojans in the seventh on a home run that brought in Cole Bailey.
St. Anne scored in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cardinals did not do anything else.
Asbury came in relief of Morgan in the first inning and had 17 strikeouts and only gave up four hits, while Morgan was the only Trojan with two hits.
The Trojans are 13-13 and will play St. Thomas More in sectional play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Champaign.
PREP BASEBALL
At Cissna Park
IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship
Armstrong-Potomac 8, St. Anne 1
St. Anne`000`000`1`— `1 `5` 5
A-P`013`202`x`—`8`6`1
WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Harrington-Dewitt. Two or more hits — AP: Lane Morgan SA: Savoie. 2B — AP: Cain Buhr SA: Savoie. HR — AP: Gavin Parkerson. RBIs — AP: Parkerson 2, Morgan, Asbury, Buhr, Ryan Edwards SA: Savoie.
