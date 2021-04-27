OAKWOOD — Down 6-3 going into the seventh, the Armstrong-Potomac baseball team rallied with five runs to take an 8-6 win over Oakwood on Tuesday.
Gavin Parkerson had a home run with three RBIs, while Gary Jones had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Kollin Asbury had two hits and a RBI and Rylee Showalter and Cain Buhr each had two hits.
Isaiah Ruch had three RBIs for Oakwood, while Josh Young had a RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Oakwood
Armstrong-Potomac 8, Oakwood 6
A-P`120`000`5`— `8`10`2
Oakwood`000`132`0`—`6`4`3
WP — Gary Jones. LP — Josh Young. Two or more hits — AP: Gary Jones, Rylee Showalter, Kollin Asbury, Cain Buhr. 2B — O: Koby Fletcher, Isaiah Ruch, Brody Taflinger. HR — AP: Jones, Gavin Parkerson. RBIs — AP: Parkerson 3, Jones 2, Asbury O: Ruch 3, Young.
