CHAMPAIGN — The Armstrong-Potomac baseball team hung tough in the start of Wednesday's IHSA Class 1A sectional with St. Thomas More.
The Trojans ere only down 1-0 after four innings, but in the fifth, the Sabers scores seven runs and added two more in the sixth to end the game at 10-0.
Gavin Parkerson, Ryan Edwards and Landon Freeman each had a hit for Armstrong-Potomac, while Lane Morgan took the loss with one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings.
The Sabers will take on Milford in Saturday's final. The Bearcats beat Decatur St. Teresa 6-2 earlier on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Champaign
IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal
St. Thomas More 10, Armstrong-Potomac 0
A-P`000`000`— `0 `3` 2
STM`010`072`—`10`10`0
WP — Kemper. LP — Lane Morgan. Two or more hits — STM: Hannagan 3, Henderson, Kemper. 2B — AP: Gavin Parkerson. RBIs — STM: Henderson 3, DeLorenzo 2, Tay, Kemper.
