INDIANAPOLIS – Will Power is at a point in his life where he doesn’t take earning any pole position for granted.
“It has become incredibly hard to get poles,” Power said. “It’s just a different guy each week who gets it all together. It is hard. It’s hard to get more than two a year. Three a year you’re doing a really good job.”
Power inched closer to history in earning the pole in Indianapolis Grand Prix qualifying Friday at the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With 64 career poles, the 41-year-old Australian is now three shy of Mario Andretti’s record of 67.
“I know there’s that record there but honestly feel pretty blessed to have gotten so close,” Power said. “I never expected to get that close. To be amongst Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt, pole records is something I never expected.”
It came down to Power’s final lap in the Firestone Super Six, moving up from fourth by posting his best lap at 1:09.7664 with a speed of 125.854 mph.
“To put a really good lap together in this series, there is just so much that goes into it before you even get in the car or just through practice before you get to qualifying,” Power said. “It’s up to you to just dig deep and put it together.”
Power will seek his fifth Indianapolis Grand Prix checkered flag Saturday and to continue Team Penske’s dominance in the event. Team Penske has won seven of the last eight Indianapolis Grand Prix races.
Temperatures as high as 130 degrees on the track on an unseasonably warm May afternoon made test runs and qualifying a challenge. It is expected to be as hot Saturday, with possible rain in the forecast for the 3:45 p.m. start.
“It will be what it will be,” Power said. “I don’t mind driving in the wet. The tires have been a bit iffy lately. Sometimes you get a really good set. Sometimes you don’t. But, yeah, a dry race for us would be good. Start at the front. That’s what you want, a very straight forward race.”
Joining Power up front will be 25-year-old Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, whose best lap was 1.09.8090 to earn the second position. Joseph Newgarden will take the third position Saturday (1.09.8343), followed by Nobleville’s Conor Daly (1:09.9063), Pato O’Ward (1:10.0546) and Felix Rosenqvist (1:10.0605) in the top six.
“I wanted to get the pole,” Palou said. “I knew we had the speed, but we always lack a little bit on used reds (tires). Maybe because I don’t have enough experience. … I wanted to get the pole, but I’m not super shocked. It’s Will Power.”
Daly put forth his best qualifying effort of the season.
“The gaps are so small, so it’s nice to be able to put three solid runs together,” Daly said. “It would have been nice to have been on the front row but just had one moment on the lap, and that’s all it takes. Still a great day for us.”
Power, in his 17th year racing in IndyCar, has finished in the top four in his first four races in this year’s NTT IndyCar Series but is seeking his first win of the season.
“I’m for sure a more mature driver,” Power said. “That’s just slowly happened over 17 years of IndyCar. I make less mistakes, know when to go, when not to go more than I used to.”
