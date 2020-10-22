COVINGTON, Ind. — While the start of the season Nolan and Myles Potter started slow, the end came much too quickly.
The brother tennis doubles team from Covington had just finished their best matches of the season before being taken out of an IHSAA regional last weekend because of quarantine.
“All the parents were fighting it off all week, but they took us out on Friday,” Myles Potter said. “We were a pretty good team this year. Our top three spots were strong and our bottom two helped as much as they could and we had a very good season.”
Nolan Potter went 26-0 and Myles Potter went 25-0 for the season, but there was a lot of bumps on the road according to Covington boys tennis coach Terry Field.
“In general, it has been a trying season because of what they dealt with,” Field said. “First Myles was sick and he played sick in the middle of the season and he missed a couple of matches afterwards. Then they had to deal with the quarantine, so they and the team had to deal with a lot of things and they have handled it well and came through it.”
“I was really sick and I had to get tested for that and I missed the first match because I was a practice short, so Myles played singles,” Nolan Potter said. “We started playing doubles and then he missed a match with food poisoning and then I played singles a few times.”
But in their second season as a team, the Potters improved and it brought them to the individual sectionals, where they had some of their best action of the season. They beat Mark Hankins and James Rogge of Terre Haute North 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the semis and Benjamin Goshen and Caleb Swearingen of Northview 6-4, 6-0 in the title match, but it was the semifinal that was the highlight for the team.
“My favorite match was the semifinals against Terre Haute North because we came out hot and won the first set and they came out in the second set and beat us,” Nolan Potter said. “It was a surprise because we had never been there, but we dug it out and won the third set. It was nice to finally have a good match and that was why we were ready for regionals because we wanted to see how good we really were against good teams.”
“It was the first time they lost a set all year and we didn’t know how they would handle it, but they came back and won a real tight match and lifted their game up,” Field said. “You feel like they should be playing their best. I know they were pleased as well.”
Field said there were teams that have reached the spot the brothers made it to in his years at the helm.
“We had a team advance in 1990 and came within one match of making state and in 1993, we had Tim McDaniel and Matt Hesler, advanced to state and they were a great team,” Field said. “Matt set the school record with 25 wins and 1 loss – the only loss was at state.”
Both brothers started playing early on with Myles starting in fifth grade and Nolan starting in seventh.
“I went to the tennis camp in the complex that Mr. Field did and I got into it and played it a lot,” Myles said. “There are some issues but we don’t bring it onto the court and that work.”
“He’s been playing tennis for a while. I play golf more than tennis and he plays it more avidly. We just improved from what we did last year and it worked well,” Nolan said. “It started out good and kept going from there and Coach Field helped a lot. It is tough playing with your brother because you can get mad at him some times, but Coach Field helped us through those times.”
“With the Potters, the key with them was how they play together,” Field said. “Nolan is a tremendous golfer and he is a great athlete and great kid and he is a smart player. Myles is a real tennis player and he had worked hard and spent the entire offseason playing and he’s very steady out there with groundstrokes and play. You put them together and they are a difficult team to beat.”
With Nolan a senior and Myles a junior next year, the Potters will try to go to regional again and this time stick around.
“We felt that the team had the potential to do well in the regional. We would like for them to see how we can do,” Field said. “They are both in position to set school records. Nolan is within range of getting career wins and we are looking forward to it. With the other guys coming back, we are more than just the Potters, they work hard in practice and support all each other. They all worked to make each teammate better.”
“We started to do better toward the end,” Myles said. “We played tougher teams at the start and then it got less difficult, but we started playing tougher teams again in the sectional, which helped. It was a big bummer how it ended, but we have next year.”
