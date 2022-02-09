Basketball logo

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All Times Central

Champaign Central Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 — No. 7 Danville at No. 8 Urbana, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 2 — No. 2 Lincoln vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 3 Champaign Central vs. No. 6 Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All Times Central

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 — No. 9 Westville at No. 8 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 2 p.m.

Game 2 — No. 10 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at No. 5 Hoopeston Area, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 3 — No. 2 Oakwood vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 3 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All Times Central

Macon Meridian Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 — No. 8 Moweaqua Central A&M at No. 7 Macon Meridian

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Game 2 — No. 2 Salt Fork vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 3 Tuscola vs. No. 6 Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

———

Tri-County Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 — No. 10 Villa Grove at No. 9 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.

Game 2 — No. 11 Chrisman at No. 5 Arcola, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 3 — No. 1 Tri-County vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 4 Armstrong-Potomac vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class 2A State Series

All Times Eastern

Clinton Prairie Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Game 1 — Sheridan 54, Rossville 36

Friday, Feb. 4

Game 2 — Fountain Central vs. Clinton Prairie, ppd

Game 3 — Seeger vs. Sheridan, ppd.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Game 2 — Clinton Prairie 49, Fountain Central 9

Game 3 — Seeger 30, Sheridan 29

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Championship — Clinton Prairie 50, Seeger 32

———

IHSAA Class 1A State Series

All Times Eastern

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Game 1 — North Vermillion 47, Covington 33

Game 2 — Clinton Central 42, Faith Christian 30

Friday, Feb. 4

Game 3 — Attica vs. North Vermillion, ppd.

Game 4 — Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Clinton Central, ppd.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Game 3 — North Vermillion 49, Attica 26

Game 4 — Lafayette Central Catholic 56, Clinton Central 18

Tuesday, Feb. 8 

Championship — Lafayette Central Catholic 80, North Vermillion 35

