PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All Times Central
Champaign Central Regional
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1 — No. 8 Urbana at No. 7 Danville
Monday, Feb. 14
Game 2 — No. 2 Lincoln vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 3 Champaign Central vs. No. 6 Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All Times Central
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1 — No. 9 Westville at No. 8 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Game 2 — No. 10 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at No. 5 Hoopeston Area
Monday, Feb. 14
Game 3 — No. 2 Oakwood vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All Times Central
Macon Meridian Regional
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1 — No. 8 Moweaqua Central A&M at No. 7 Macon Meridian
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Game 2 — No. 2 Salt Fork vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 3 Tuscola vs. No. 6 Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
———
Tri-County Regional
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1 — No. 10 Villa Grove at No. 9 Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Game 2 — No. 11 Chrisman at No. 5 Arcola
Monday, Feb. 14
Game 3 — No. 1 Tri-County vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 4 Armstrong-Potomac vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All Times Eastern
Clinton Prairie Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Game 1 — Sheridan 54, Rossville 36
Friday, Feb. 4
Game 2 — Fountain Central vs. Clinton Prairie, ppd
Game 3 — Seeger vs. Sheridan, ppd.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Game 2 — Fountain Central vs. Clinton Prairie, 3 p.m.
Game 3 — Seeger vs. Sheridan, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All Times Eastern
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Game 1 — North Vermillion 47, Covington 33
Game 2 — Clinton Central 42, Faith Christian 30
Friday, Feb. 4
Game 3 — Attica vs. North Vermillion, ppd.
Game 4 — Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Clinton Central, ppd.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Game 3 — Attica vs. North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Clinton Central, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
