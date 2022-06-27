CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Finishing the weekend was the goal for the Danville Post 210 Speakers on Sunday in the Crawfordsville Wood Bat Tournament.
In the two previous weekends, Post 210 had gone undefeated in pool play only to get tripped up on the final day, falling short of claiming the tournament hardware.
This time around at North Montgomery High School, Danville completed their mission, defeating Moberly (Mo.) 4-3 in title game to bring home its first championship plaque of the 2022 season.
“The execution was there this time,’’ said Danville’s winning pitcher Blake Norton, who also scored the game-winning run. “Our effort has always been there, but we were better with our execution today than we have been the last two weeks.
“People came through when we needed them today.’’
Especially Norton, who led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple into the right-center gap after a questionable strike call on a 3-0 pitch from Moberly’s Gage Wilson.
“You can’t complain about it. It’s always the next pitch,’’ Norton said. “And, I will always take that hit over a walk, any day. It all worked out in the end.’’
Danville still needed to get Norton across the plate to break the 3-3 tie.
Second baseman Dalton Hobick followed with a sacrifice fly to center that gave Post 210 the lead and eventually the championship.
“Blake has been really, really good for us this year at the plate,’’ Shepherd said. “That was the right spot for him, because he just finds a way to come up big.’’
And what about Hobick?
“I told him that they were going to come back with the curve ball, because he had been struggling with that kid’s curve,’’ Shepherd said. “But, you put one of our young guys in a tough spot like that, and I like our chances.’’
The Speakers (20-3) still needed three more outs.
Norton easily retired the first two hitters for the Moberly Sixers before Jackson Engel reached base on an error by Danville shortstop Andy Onnen. That only extended a few more pitches as Norton got Wilson to hit another groundball to Onnen, who tossed it to Hobick for the third and final out.
“With a guy like Andy, you want the next ball to be hit right back at him,’’ Shepherd said. “You knew he wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice. He just did what he is supposed to do.’’
Post 210 had to overcome a very slow start in the title game.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that we are not very good at sitting between games,’’ said Shepherd, whose team beat Crawfordsville (Ind.) 5-3 in the Sunday’s semifinals. “It just takes us a while to get going in those second games.’’
Moberly took a 2-0 lead in the third on a run-scoring single by Leyton Bain and a fielding miscue on a potential inning-ending double play.
“We were kind of down in the first few innings of that game,’’ Norton said. “We finally realized it was go time and that we had to stop messing around.’’
Danville, which beat Moberly 6-3 in pool play on Friday, got things going in the fourth inning.
Hobick delivered a two-out, RBI-single to right, scoring Drew Wichtowski, who got the inning started with a one-out double.
And then the Speakers turned to speed and savvy baserunning.
Pinch-hitter Dawson Dodd legged out an infield single with Hobick advancing to third on the play. Two pitches later, Dodd runs halfway to second and stops, getting himself into a rundown. As Moberly’s defense tried to get Dodd between first and second, Hobick kept inching his way toward home, before finally breaking to the plate to score the tying run and Dodd got to second safely.
“That is not something we normally do, because I’m not a big fan,’’ Shepherd said. “But you have Dawson, one of our smartest baseball players, and Hobick, probably our fastest kid on the team, I like our chances to get a run.’’
That play became even bigger when Josh Young bounced a single into left field to score Dodd with the go-ahead run.
“That ‘trick’ play by Dodd and Hobick gave us a lot of energy,’’ Norton said. “We needed that.’’
Earlier on Sunday, Dodd came through with an RBI double in the sixth inning as the Post 210 Speakers rallied to beat Crawfordsville in the semifinals.
Brodi Winge went the distance to get the win for Danville as he struck out eight, while allowing only one earned run in seven innings.
Post 210 is idle until next Tuesday when Danville will host the Bloomington Game Seven program for a single game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.