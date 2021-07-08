TILTON — Learning to deal with adversity or success is a vital part of athletics — especially baseball.
Danville Post 210 was sky high after winning the TB24 Tournament on Sunday with a come-from-behind 9-8 victory over Crawfordsville.
Unfortunately for the Speakers, they didn’t quite have the same enthusiasm or execution during a 10-7 loss to Terre Haute Wayne Newton Post 346 on Wednesday at Gruber Park.
“We looked like a team that just got done playing in a long tournament,’’ Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd said. “The difference in the game today was our four errors leading to four unearned runs. We made four errors all weekend during TB24 Tournament.
“We have to learn from this. Terre Haute is the best team that we have seen this year and they made us pay for our miscues. At Friday’s practice, we are going to get some things figured out.’’
What was the most frustrating part for Shepherd was that one of those errors that led to three unearned runs came in the fourth inning, right after Post 210 had taken a 7-5 lead with a 5-run third inning.
“You can’t make the mistakes we made tonight against a team like Terre Haute in any season, but especially this year,’’ Shephard said. “Scott (Moore) has a heck of a team over and they only made one error tonight. Terre Haute was also coming off a big tournament weekend, so that proves there is no excuses for us. We have to do better.’’
Terre Haute went 2-4 in South Dakota this past weekend, but Post 210 infielder Andy Onnen admitted the Speakers didn’t play with the same intensity as they did on Sunday.
“It seemed like we didn’t have a lot of energy tonight,’’ said Post 210 infielder Andy Onnen, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. “The lesson that I hope we learned tonight is that we need to come ready to play every game, no matter if it’s for a championship or not.
“We just need to learn to focus all of the time and eliminate the errors.’’
Both teams used multiple pitchers as walks were an issue for Terre Haute and Post 210.
“You can’t defense the walk,’’ said Shepard as the Speakers walked five batters, but they also drew eight walks. “But, it still comes down to the defense. We got one unearned run on their one error while they got four unearned runs on our four errors.’’
Offensively, the Speakers (11-3 overall) got multiple hits from Onnen and Rance Bryant, while Josh Young, Blake Norton and Tuff Elson had run-scoring hits during the five-run third inning for Post 210.
In their final at-bat, the Speakers were able to bring the tying run to plate as Brody Howard drew a two-out walk and Dawson Dodd reached when he was hit by a pitch, setting the stage for Bryant, who lined out to right field to end the game.
“We put the ball in play a lot, but it seemed like it was always right at them,’’ said Onnen as the Speakers left nine runners on base.
Shepherd pointed out that Post 210 catcher Brody Sexton, of of the team’s leading hitters, was 0-for-4 but with a hard-hit ball in each at-bat.
“He hit a lot of at-them balls today,’’ Shepherd said. “We just have to keep hitting the ball hard. They didn’t make any mistakes.’’
In spite of their four errors, the Speakers did make a couple of impressive plays in the outfield on Wednesday. Young ran down a couple balls in center field and Brady Howard, who entered in the seventh inning, made a highlight reel diving catch in left field.
Up next for Post 210 is a doubleheader this Saturday at Lincoln. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
