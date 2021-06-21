TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Terre Haute Post 346 snapped the Danville Post 210 six-game winning streak in the championship game of the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational at Terre Haute North high school on Sunday afternoon.
Terre Haute (8-1) scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to claim an 8-4 triumph over Danville.
Cade Moore, who also recorded the final out to earn the save, broke the 4-4 tie with an RBI single that scored Tyler Will, who led off the sixth with a double down the left-field line.
Terre Haute would add three more runs on an run-scoring double from Kade Kline and then back-to-back two-out RBI-doubles from Jason Cottrell and Caden Mason. Cottrell was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the victory for Terre Haute.
The Post 210 Speakers (6-1) had battled back from a 2-0 and 4-1 deficit to tie the game at 4-4 with a 3-run sixth inning.
Jacob Spear got things started with a single to left and he advanced to third on a single to right by Rance Bryant.
Brody Sexton's run-scoring single to right scored Spear to make it 4-2 and Isaiah Ruch, who was the losing pitcher for Danville, followed with a two-run single to center that tied the contest at 4-4.
Post 210 scored a single run in the fifth on an RBI-single from Josh Young.
Danville advanced to the title game with a 3-2 victory over Crawfordsville in the semifinals.
Post 210 got all the offense it would need with a 3-run first inning off of Crawfordsville starter Tony Ramirez, who was staked to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Bryant got things started for the Speakers with a leadoff triple. Sexton drove him home with a double to right-center and he scored on an RBI-single by Andy Onnen.
Crawfordsville pulled within 3-2 in the fifth inning, but Danville reliever Dawson Dodd got the final three outs in the seventh to secure the victory.
Brodi Winge earned the victory, allowing just one run over four innings, while Blake Norton struck out four in his two innings of work for Danville.
Up next for the Post 210 Speakers is a road trip to Lafayette, Ind. on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. (Eastern) contest against Lafayette Post 11, who Danville 9-5 last week at Gruber Park in Tilton.
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Semifinal game
Danville 3, Crawfordsville 2
Crawfordsville`100`010`0`—`2`7`1
Danville`300`000`x`—`3`4`1
WP — Brodi Winge. LP — Tony Ramirez. Save — Dawson Dodd. Two or more hits — Crawfordsville: Mathew Harris, Henry Taylor. 2B — Crawfordsville: Jacob Braun. Danville: Brody Sexton. 3B — Danville: Rance Bryant. RBIs — Crawfordsville: Braun. Danville: Sexton, Andy Onnen.
Record — Danville 6-0.
———
Championship game
Terre Haute 8, Danville 4
Danville`000`013`0`—`4`7`1
Terre Haute`200`024`x`—`8`15`0
WP — Gavin Morris. LP — Isaiah Ruch. Save — Cade Moore. Two or more hits — Danville: Josh Young 2. Terre Haute: Jason Cottrell 3, Caden Mason 3, Cade Moore 2, Kade Kline 2, Caleb Stultz 2, Tyler Will 2. 2B — Terre Haute: Mason 2, Cottrell, Kline, Stultz, Will. RBIs — Danville: Ruch 2, Young, Brody Sexton. Terre Haute: Cottrell 3, Mason, Moore, Kline, Stultz, Nate Rissler.
Records — Danville 6-1 overall. Terre Haute 8-1 overall.
