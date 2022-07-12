TILTON — Postseason baseball is less than two weeks away for the Danville Post 210 Speakers.
There has only been one American Legion baseball team to beat them so far this summer and that team, Terre Haute Post 346, was Monday’s opponent at the Carl Gruber Sports Complex.
Isaiah Ruch, a two-year veteran of the Post 210 program, was the catalyst — both at the plate and on the mound — as Danville defeated Terre Haute 10-3.
“This type of game gets us ready for the postseason,’’ said Ruch, who drove in a game-high four runs and held Terre Haute to just two earned runs in five innings. “This team is really good and we lost to them earlier this season. This is a really good game for us leading up to our postseason tournament.
“We came into this game wanting to win and we weren’t taking losing as an option. We had a good winning mentality in every aspect.’’
But, that winning mentality was tested in the very first inning.
Terre Haute jumped out to a 1-0 lead with an unearned run off of Ruch.
The damage could have been even worse but with the bases loaded and one out in the frame, shortstop Andy Onnen made a leaping catch on a line drive by Terre Haute’s Ty Stultz and he doubled off Terre Haute courtesy runner John Edwards.
That play proved to be a spark for the Speakers (24-3).
Onnen led off the bottom of the first with a single to center. Center fielder Brody Sexton followed with a single to left-center and then Ruch smashed a 3-run homer to left giving Post 210 a 3-1 lead.
“I just tried to barrel up the ball and hit it hard,’’ said Ruch.
So, was he trying to hit a home run?
“No,’’ he answered emphatically. “I have tried before and I haven’t come close to hitting one.
“For me, just taking a line-drive approach and getting the ball on the barrel of the bat is the best way to approach hitting. As long as I hit the ball hard, I’m happy.’’
So, did you like hitting that home run?
“Oh yeah,’’ he said. “It was on purpose, but it was a sigh of relief when it happened.’’
Post 210 would go on to add single runs in the second and third innings to take a 5-3 lead after three innings. Drew Pinkston had a solo homer in the third inning for the Speakers.
That was more than enough offense as Ruch got out of a bases-loaded situation in top of the third and he proceeded to retire the final seven batters he faced.
“This was a big one,’’ Danville manager Allan Shepherd said. “Terre Haute is the only legion that we have lost to all year and they are the standard in this region. We played them to a really good game in the championship of their tournament.
“To come back and beat them tonight shows that we are ready for the TB24 Tournament this weekend and the Division Tournament after that.’’
Danville’s Dawson Dodd got the final six outs to secure the victory as the Speakers added three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
“Both teams were tired tonight, but you have to learn how to play through that when you get to the postseason,’’ Shepherd said. “I was really happy with our energy over all seven innings.’’
Danville Post 210 will host Rantoul Post 287 tonight at Gruber Park in Tilton. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
