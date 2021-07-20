TILTON — Just finding games to play this summer has been a major accomplishment for the Danville Post 210 Speakers.
On Saturday afternoon, the Speakers closed out their regular season with a sweep of Shelby County at Gruber Park, winning the first game 13-3 and capturing the second contest 8-0.
“With all of rain that we’ve had this summer, it’s been hard finding games to play,’’ said first baseman and pitcher Isaiah Ruch. “When we get the chance to play, we have been taking advantage of our opportunities.’’
Post 210 will head into the Fourth Division Tournament this weekend in Lincoln with a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed.
“These guys are as ready as we could get them,’’ said Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd. “I think the whole state of Illinois has suffered through the same things that we have this summer.
“We came into the year with 27 games scheduled.’’
The combination of the weather and a late start with the high school season lasting well into June has limited the Speakers to just 17 games.
“With the shortened schedule and all these rainouts, it’s definitely been a unique summer season,’’ Ruch said. “We are as ready as anyone heading into the postseason.’’
The Speakers, the Illinois champions in 2016, 2018 and 2019, have definitely looked like a team that is primed to make another run for the title, winning eight of their last eight, and this time around, Post 210 will be hosting the Illinois State Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton.
Post 210 pushed across runs in every frame of it 13-3 triumph against Shelby County in Saturday’s first game.
“We hit the ball well today,’’ said Ruch, who was 4-for-6 with four RBIs in the doubleheader sweep.
But, it took the Speakers a few innings to get going in the second game. Shelby County’s Brayden Gritzmacher kept Post 210 scoreless through the first four innings.
Finally in the bottom of the fifth, the Speakers sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring six runs with Dalton Hobick and Tuff Elson delivering run-scoring hits.
That was more than enough offense for the Post 210 pitchers, as four of them combined on a four-hit shutout.
Brodi Winge took care of the first three frames, striking out six while allowing two hits and two walks. Garrett Drake, who earned the victory, didn’t allow a hit in his two innings and then Blake Norton and Ruch finished off the shutout.
“Brodi has been up and then down all summer. He has thrown three bullpens trying to get ready for his games and they have been rained out,’’ Shepherd said. “He has really come a long ways this summer. His velocity is up and he seems to enjoy the once a week schedule that we have him on.’’
Shepherd admitted the second game was a lesson for his Speakers.
“Normally, I would have pulled them together and told them to get their butt going,’’ Shepherd said. “I didn’t do that on purpose. I wanted to see if they could get it going on their own.
“In that fifth inning, we bunted and move the ball around. It woke them up. But we have to play that way from the start of games. If we try to wait, at any point during this postseason run, it could be too late and we will be going home.’’
Rance Bryant, the winning pitcher in the first game, led the offensive attack for Post 210 on Saturday with five hits and four runs scored.
According to Shepherd, the Speakers will play a couple of intrasquad games with the Junior Speakers this week in preparation for the start of the Fourth Division Tournament on Saturday in Lincoln.
Post 210 earned a first-round bye in the three-team tournament as Rantoul dropped out this past weekend. Danville will play the winner of the Shelby County and Lincoln game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The winner of the Division Tournament advances to the State Tournament.
