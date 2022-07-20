TILTON — Only one team has been able to beat the Danville Post 210 Speakers in the Fourth Division Tournament over the past five American Legion baseball seasons.
That team was Mattoon Post 88 in the 2019 Division Tournament with right-hander Hayden Birdsong, a sixth-round draft pick on Monday of the San Francisco Giants, combining with Brock Smith in tossing a six-hit shutout to beat the Speakers 8-0.
Post 210 came back to win three straight games, including a 10-5 triumph over Mattoon in the championship game, to win its fourth straight Division title.
The Speakers added its fifth consecutive title last season, beating Lincoln 3-0 in the title game, and they will be shooting for its sixth straight title and trip to state starting Friday night at Gruber Park in Tilton.
“Most of these guys were a part of last year’s team and they understand the importance of winning this tournament,’’ said Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd, whose team is the No. 1 seed in the five-team tournament. “This is the tournament that determines which team from our Division advances to the State Tournament.
“We’ve had a good run recently, but that just means we have a bull’s eye on our backs from the other four teams and we are going to get everyone’s best.’’
Lincoln Post 263 earned the No. 2 seed while the Shelby County Senior squad is seeded No. 3, while Shelby County Grey is No. 4 and Rantoul Post 287 is the No. 5.
Shelby County Grey and Rantoul will play the first game of the tournament tonight at 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to play Post 210 on Friday. The other game tonight at 7:45 p.m. will have Lincoln playing Shelby County Senior.
Rantoul is the only one of the other four teams in the Division that Post 210 played this summer, as games with Lincoln to start the year were cancelled because of the state high school tournament.
“Every year, it seems like we play fewer and fewer games against teams in our Division,’’ Shepherd said. “But, while we didn’t see them in person, I’ve still done a lot of homework getting ready for this weekend. Being the top-seeded team also gives us an opportunity to watch them play on Thursday before we take the field on Friday.’’
Shepherd said that Post 210 will be sending right-hander Isaiah Ruch, who is 4-0 with a 1.03 ERA, to the mound in the tournament opener.
“We are not going to take any chances. We are going with our No. 1 pitcher in that first game,’’ Shepherd said. “Winning the first game is the first step to making it to state.’’
Ruch, who struck out 10 in Saturday’s 7-1 win over Harrisburg, fell victim to a heat-related illness last weekend.
“I’ve talked with (assistant coach) Rob (Ruch) on Tuesday and he said that Isaiah was doing much better,’’ Shepherd said. “I will confirm that (tonight) when we have batting practice before the first game.’’
Post 210 actually enters the postseason coming off of a disappointing performance in the TB24 Memorial Tournament.
The Speakers, who had won the three previous TB24 Tournaments, went 1-3 this past weekend, losing to Alton (3-2), and twice to Barrington (7-6 and 5-2) who went on to win the title.
“That was our first really poor stretch of baseball this year and we still had chances to win all three games that we lost against some really quality teams that could be playing at next week’s state tournament,’’ Shepherd said. “I think this group understands what happened and they have made the adjustments this week to play better baseball.’’
The championship game for the Fourth Division Tournament is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
