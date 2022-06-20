LEGION BASEBALL
At Terre Haute North
Saturday's game
Danville Post 210 Speakers 10, Palos Coyotes 0
Palos `000 `00 `— `0 `2 `0
Danville `104 `5x `— `10 `10 `1
WP — Tuff Elson. LP — Jake Lata. Two or more hits — Palos: Joe Egan. Danville: Andy Onnen, Drew Pinkston, Dawson Dodd. 2B — Danville: Drew Wichtowski. RBIs — Danville: Wichtowski 2, Pinkston 2, Blake Norton 2, Dodd, Dalton Hobick.
At Terre Haute North
Saturday's game
Danville Post 210 Speakers 12, Sullivan (Ind.) 2
Sullivan `000 `200 `— `2 `4 `6
Danville `060 `303 `— `12 `13 `1
WP — Blake Norton. LP — Oscar Pegg. Two or more hits — Danville: Drew Pinkston 4, Brody Sexton 2, Isaiah Ruch 2, Landon Haurez 2. 2B — Sullivan: Pegg. Danville: Sexton 2. RBIs — Sullivan: Pegg. Danville: Sexton 5, Haurez 2, Pinkston, Ruch, Drew Wichtowski, Jacob Spear.
At Terre Haute North
Sunday's semifinal
Danville Post 210 Speakers 7, Washington (Mo.) 6
Washington `022 `200 `0 `— `6 `11 `0
Danville `600 `010 `x `— `7 `12 `2
WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Brady Hanneken. Two or more hits — Washington: Dane Eckhoff 3, Sam Turilli 2, Gavin Matchell 2, Hannon Jarvis 2. Danville: Isaiah Ruch 3, Moore 2, Dalton Hobick 2, Blake Norton 2. 2B — Danville: Ruch 2, Dawson Dodd. HR — Washington: Matchell. RBIs — Washington: Matchell 2, Jarvis, Tanner McPherson, Peyton Straatman, Ryan Weidle. Danville: Ruch 3, Hobick, Norton, Dodd, Moore.
At Terre Haute North
Sunday's championship
Terre Haute (Ind.) 7, Danville Post 210 Speakers 6
Terre Haute `213 `010 `0 `— `7 `7 `5
Danville `300 `111 `0 `3 `6 `10 `3
WP — Cade Moore. LP — Dawson Dodd. Two or more hits — Terre Haute: Tucker Helton. Danville: Blake Norton 3, Dalton Hobick 2. 2B — Terre Haute: Tyler Will, Jackson McFarland. Danville: Norton. HR — Terre Haute: Bryson Carpenter. RBIs — Terre Haute: Carpenter 2, McFarland 2, Will, Logan Nicoson. Danville: Norton 2, Andy Onnen, Drew Wichtowski, Drew Pinkston, Landon Haurez.
Records — Terre Haute 12-1-1 overall. Danville 13-3 overall.
