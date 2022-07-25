LEGION BASEBALL
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Fourth Division Tournament
Saturday's results
Post 210 Speakers 5, Rantoul 1
Rantoul `000 `010 `0 `— `1 `3 `3
Post 210 `000 `014 `x `— `5 `5 `0
WP — Dalton Hobick. LP — Jacob Creel. Two or more hits — Post 210: Drew Pinkston 3. 2B — Post 210: Pinkston. HR — Blake Norton. RBIs — Rantoul: Creel Post 210: Pinkston 2, Norton 2.
Post 210 Speakers 20, Lincoln 4
Post 210 `113 `267 `— `20 `22 `1
Lincoln `004 `000 `— `4 `5 `4
WP — Brodi Winge. LP — Jaxon Grubbs. Two or more hits — Post 210: Drew Pinkston 5, Brody Sexton 3, Drew Wichtowski 3, Dawson Dodd 3, Andy Onnen 2, Blake Norton 2, Landen Haurez 2. Lincoln: Sean Raffa 2. 2B — Post 210: Wichtowski, Haurez, Dalton Hobick. HR — Post 210: Pinkston, Sexton, Dodd, Norton. Lincoln: Grubbs. RBIs — Post 210: Norton 5, Wichtowski 3, Haurez 3, Pinkston 2, Sexton 2, Dodd 1, Onnen 1, Conlan Moore 1. Lincoln: Grubbs 3, Jake Baker.
Sunday's results
Post 210 Speakers 8, Shelby County Stewardson 1
Post 210 `002 `004 `2 `— `8 `14 `4
Stewardson `100 `000 `0 `— `1 `6 `4
WP — Blake Norton. LP — Rhett Rinker. Two or more hits — Post 210: Drew Pinkston 4, Conlan Moore 3, Andy Onnen 2, Blake Norton 2. Stewardson: Austin Wittenberg 2. 2B — Post 210: Onnen, Brody Sexton. RBIs — Post 210: Pinkston 3, Onnen, Sexton.
Post 210 Speakers 13, Shelby County Stewardson 11
Post 210 `075 `001 `0 `— `13 `12 `3
Stewardson `004 `232 `0 `— `11 `11 `2
WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Jordan Wittenberg. Save — Drew Pinkston. Two or more hits — Post 210: Landen Haurez 3, Andy Onnen 2, Drew Pinkston 2, Drew Wichtowski 2. Stewardson: Carter Chaney 2, Tyler Wetherell 2, Sam Vonderheide 2, Ben Bridges 2. 2B — Post 210: Blake Norton. Stewardson: Vonderheide 2, Wetherell. HR — Post 210: Haurez, Onnen, Pinkston. Stewardson: Chaney. RBIs — Post 210: Onnen 4, Pinkston 3, Haurez, Wichtowski, Norton. Stewardson: Chaney 3, Vonderheide 2, Wetherell, Wittenberg, Bridges.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 30-7 overall. Shelby County Stewardson 17-5.
