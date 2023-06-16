Post 210 baseball logo

LEGION BASEBALL

At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute

Post 210 Speakers 4, Lancaster (Ohio) 1

Lancaster `100 `000 `0 `— `1 `3 `2

Speakers `000 `220 `x `— `4 `7 `1

WP — Blake Norton (3-0). LP — Nick Dolci. Two or more hits — Speakers: Landen Haurez 2. 2B — Speakers: Norton. 3B — Speakers: Haurez. RBIs — Lancaster: Jakub Akers. Speakers: Norton 2, Haurez 1, Tuff Elson 1. 

Record — Lancaster 8-2 overall. Post 210 Speakers 13-0 overall.

Thursday's result

At West Terre Haute, Ind.

Post 210 Speakers 6, Crawfordsville 0

Speakers `200 `004 `0 `— `6 `8 `0

Crawfordsville `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `4 `2

WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Bryce Dowell. Two or more hits — Speakers: Tuff Elson 2. Crawfordsville: Dylan Braun 2. 2B — Speakers: Elson, Conlan Moore. HR — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson. RBIs — Speakers: Parkerson 2, Elson, Moore, Landen Haurez, Drew Pinkston.

Records — Post 210 Speakers 12-0.

