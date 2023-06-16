LEGION BASEBALL
At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute
Post 210 Speakers 4, Lancaster (Ohio) 1
Lancaster `100 `000 `0 `— `1 `3 `2
Speakers `000 `220 `x `— `4 `7 `1
WP — Blake Norton (3-0). LP — Nick Dolci. Two or more hits — Speakers: Landen Haurez 2. 2B — Speakers: Norton. 3B — Speakers: Haurez. RBIs — Lancaster: Jakub Akers. Speakers: Norton 2, Haurez 1, Tuff Elson 1.
Record — Lancaster 8-2 overall. Post 210 Speakers 13-0 overall.
Thursday's result
At West Terre Haute, Ind.
Post 210 Speakers 6, Crawfordsville 0
Speakers `200 `004 `0 `— `6 `8 `0
Crawfordsville `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `4 `2
WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Bryce Dowell. Two or more hits — Speakers: Tuff Elson 2. Crawfordsville: Dylan Braun 2. 2B — Speakers: Elson, Conlan Moore. HR — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson. RBIs — Speakers: Parkerson 2, Elson, Moore, Landen Haurez, Drew Pinkston.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 12-0.
