At Gruber Park, Tilton

Game 1

Danville 7, Washington (Ind.) 5

Washington`001`400`0`—`5`11`0

Danville`003`004`x`—`7`6`2

WP — Blake Norton. LP — M.Cruz. Save — Dawson Dodd. Two or more hits — Washington: S.Craven 2, C.Jones 2, S.Lents 2. Danville: Andy Onnen 2. 2B — Danville: Onnen 2, Blake Norton, Isaiah Ruch, Jacob Spear. RBIs — Washington: Jones 2, Lents, I.Barnard. Danville: Onnen 3, Ruch 2, Spear, Brody Sexton.

Game 2

Danville 3, Washington (Ind.) 2

Washington`000`101`0`—`2`5`1

Danville`101`000`1`—`3`5`1

WP — Josh Young. LP — J.Wildman. 2B — Washington: Wildman. RBIs — Washington: R.Hostetler, T.Reed. Danville: Onnen 2.

Records — Washington (Ind.) 0-2 overall. Danville 2-0 overall.

