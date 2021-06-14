LEGION BASEBALL
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Game 1
Danville 7, Washington (Ind.) 5
Washington`001`400`0`—`5`11`0
Danville`003`004`x`—`7`6`2
WP — Blake Norton. LP — M.Cruz. Save — Dawson Dodd. Two or more hits — Washington: S.Craven 2, C.Jones 2, S.Lents 2. Danville: Andy Onnen 2. 2B — Danville: Onnen 2, Blake Norton, Isaiah Ruch, Jacob Spear. RBIs — Washington: Jones 2, Lents, I.Barnard. Danville: Onnen 3, Ruch 2, Spear, Brody Sexton.
Game 2
Danville 3, Washington (Ind.) 2
Washington`000`101`0`—`2`5`1
Danville`101`000`1`—`3`5`1
WP — Josh Young. LP — J.Wildman. 2B — Washington: Wildman. RBIs — Washington: R.Hostetler, T.Reed. Danville: Onnen 2.
Records — Washington (Ind.) 0-2 overall. Danville 2-0 overall.
