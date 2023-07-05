Post 210 baseball logo

LEGION BASEBALL

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Post 210 Speakers 13, Terre Haute 1

Speakers ‘224 ‘23 ‘— ‘13 ‘16 ‘0

Terre Haute ‘100 ‘00 ‘— ‘1 ‘1 ‘1

WP — Alec Harrison. LP — Tyler Will. Two or more hits — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson 3, Braxton Waller 2, Drew Pinkston 2, Dalton Hobick 2, Conlan Moore 2. 2B — Speakers: Parkerson, Waller, Pinkston, Drew Wichtowski. HR — Speakers: Parkerson. RBIs — Speakers: Waller 3, Hobick 3, Parkerson 2, Pinkston, Moore, Landen Haurez, Josh Young.

Records — Post 210 Speakers 22-5 overall.

Tags

Trending Video