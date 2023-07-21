LEGION BASEBALL
Fourth Division Tournament
at Gruber Park, Tilton
Post 210 Speakers 10, Rantoul 0
Rantoul `000 `00 `— `0 `0 `1
Speakers `023 `41 `— `10 `13 `0
WP — Gavin Parkerson. LP — Bowen Hesterburg. Two or more hits — Speakers: Dalton Hobick 3, Tuff Elson 3, Landen Haurez 2, Drew Pinkston 2. 2B — Speakers: Elson, Pinkston, Drew Wichtowski. 3B — Speakers: Pinkston. HR — Speakers: Hobick, Braxton Waller. RBIs — Speakers: Hobick 3, Pinkston 3, Waller 2, Elson 1, Blake Norton 1.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 30-5 overall.
