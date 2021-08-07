TILTON — After starting the season with seven victories in eight games, the Post 210 Junior Speakers found themselves in a slump entering the Illinois American Legion State Junior Tournament.
Unfortunately for the Junior Speakers, the Palos Coyotes greeted them with seven runs in the first three innings on their way to a 13-2 victory in six innings.
Post 210 found itself one loss from ending it season, but the Junior Speakers rallied to beat Wheaton 13-5 behind three hits and four RBIs from Landon Haurez.
Haurez was one of four Post 210 batters with multiple hits in the win over Wheaton, also coming up with more than one hit were Conlon Moore, Braxton Waller and Deegan Albert.
“It was a really bad first game for us,’’ said Braxton Waller, who went 1-for-2 with a run scored in the loss to Palos. “We worked as a team better in this second game. We didn’t let ourselves get down and we kept hitting the ball.’’
Waller acknowledged it took a total team effort to come back against Wheaton after Friday’s loss to Palos.
“After what happened in the first game, it would have been easy to give up,’’ he said. “We weren’t ready for our season to be over. We pulled together as a group to extend our season for at least one more game.’’
The Junior Speakers (12-7) took the lead for good with a 3-run second highlighted by an RBI double from Tyler Finley.
Post 210 extended that advantage to 9-3 with a 4-run third with Haurez delivering an RBI double and then in the sixth, Haurez blasted a three-run homer over the left-center field fence.
“Short term memory,’’ said Post 210 Junior manager Steve Waller. “We had to be ready if we wanted to extend our season.
“We had to put all phases of the game together.’’
Post 210 used a combination of three pitchers to get past Wheaton. Caleb Ochs went the first 2.1 innings, followed by Tyler Finley for 2.2 innings and Caden Keleminic got the final six outs.
In their first game on Friday, the Palos Coyotes jumped on the Post 210 Junior Speakers with 4 runs in the second and 3 in the third.
“In order for us to have success, we have to pitch well, get people out and swing the bat. We didn’t put any of that together,’’ Steve Waller said. “We were definitely flat, but give credit to Palo, they took the energy out of us.
“They hit some balls in the gaps. They got the momentum and they didn’t look back.’’
With the win on Friday night, the Post 210 Juniors will play the winner of Friday’s late game between Trenton and Alton at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The first game on Saturday will feature Palos against Mattoon at noon in the winner’s bracket semifinal.
A state champion will be crowned on Sunday.
